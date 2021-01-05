By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Switch to Sell 24M in 2021, PS5 and XSX|S to Sell a Combined 25M, Predicts Analyst

Switch to Sell 24M in 2021, PS5 and XSX|S to Sell a Combined 25M, Predicts Analyst - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 1,514 Views

Ampere Analysis games industry analyst Piers Harding-Rolls speaking with GamesIndustry has predicted the Nintendo Switch will be the best-selling console in 2021 with sales around 24 million units. He has also predicted Nintendo will release an updated model of the Nintendo Switch in 2021. 

Harding-Rolls has also forecasted the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S to sell a combined 25 million units in 2021 with the PS5 selling more units worldwide than the Xbox Series X|S. 

He expects Sony and Microsoft to end production on the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One S sometime in 2021.

"I expect Nintendo's Switch family of devices to be the best-selling consoles again in 2021 following a very strong 2020," he said. "Last year I was unconvinced there would be a new flagship model Switch in 2020, but it makes more commercial sense to release an updated version in 2021. I currently have an updated version of the Switch in my forecasts for 2021.

Switch to Sell 24M in 2021, PS5 and XSX|S to Sell a Combined 25M, Predicts Analyst

"Overall, 2021 is going to be a big year for the console sector, with Switch devices expected to sell in large numbers (currently expecting ~24 million) and next-gen consoles fresh to the market (combined sales forecast to hit ~25 million), segment growth will be substantial even against the backdrop of a pandemic-induced recession.

"I expect production of Xbox One S and PS4 Pro to cease in 2021. PS5 will outsell the combined total of Xbox Series X|S on a global basis. I'm expecting PS5 shipments of around 8.5 million by the end of March 2021.

Previously I suggested a next-gen PSVR could arrive in 2021 but I'm now expecting it in 2022 at the earliest."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

9 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
S.Peelman (1 day ago)

Seems like a pretty realistic prediction actually.

  • +7
shikamaru317 (1 day ago)

Seems a tad low to me, the PS5+Xbox Series combined figure. XB1+PS4 in 2014 was about 22.5m, I feel like Xbox Series+PS5 combined can beat that by more than 2.5m, considering demand for both PS5 and Xbox Series so far seems considerably higher than it was for their predecessors. Both MS and Sony also have stronger exclusives for 2021 than they had for 2014, assuming no delays on currently announced games. I guess in the end it comes down to production, production so far has been relatively slow, if both MS and Sony can ramp up production some I think they can exceed 25m for 2021 by a good bit.

  • +2
AFattyGamer (1 day ago)

I mean combined yeah the Microsoft Series X and Sony PS5 can do 25 million. But this depends really on how many units Sony can produce this year. Sony ending PS4 manufacturing in Japan shows their gearing up for PS5 this year. Sony has the potential but can they really pull off the unprecedented? In PS5's 1st year? Hmmmm

  • 0
Doctor_MG (1 day ago)

I think the Switch number is a tad high, and the PS5 + XSX number is a tad low. My max prediction for Switch is around 22.5M. I could see the PS5 selling 15-17M and XSX selling 10-12M. Putting 25M at the very low end and 29M at the high end.

  • -1
javi741 Doctor_MG (20 hours ago)

Your Max prediction for Switch is too low. There's still so much unmet demand for the Switch headed into 2021, to expect it to drop around 20M seems too pessimistic based off of the crazy demand it is having rn.

  • +5
Doctor_MG javi741 (19 hours ago)
  • -5
kazuyamishima Doctor_MG (12 hours ago)
  • -6