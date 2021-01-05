Switch to Sell 24M in 2021, PS5 and XSX|S to Sell a Combined 25M, Predicts Analyst - Sales

Ampere Analysis games industry analyst Piers Harding-Rolls speaking with GamesIndustry has predicted the Nintendo Switch will be the best-selling console in 2021 with sales around 24 million units. He has also predicted Nintendo will release an updated model of the Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Harding-Rolls has also forecasted the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S to sell a combined 25 million units in 2021 with the PS5 selling more units worldwide than the Xbox Series X|S.



He expects Sony and Microsoft to end production on the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One S sometime in 2021.

"I expect Nintendo's Switch family of devices to be the best-selling consoles again in 2021 following a very strong 2020," he said. "Last year I was unconvinced there would be a new flagship model Switch in 2020, but it makes more commercial sense to release an updated version in 2021. I currently have an updated version of the Switch in my forecasts for 2021.

"Overall, 2021 is going to be a big year for the console sector, with Switch devices expected to sell in large numbers (currently expecting ~24 million) and next-gen consoles fresh to the market (combined sales forecast to hit ~25 million), segment growth will be substantial even against the backdrop of a pandemic-induced recession.

"I expect production of Xbox One S and PS4 Pro to cease in 2021. PS5 will outsell the combined total of Xbox Series X|S on a global basis. I'm expecting PS5 shipments of around 8.5 million by the end of March 2021.

Previously I suggested a next-gen PSVR could arrive in 2021 but I'm now expecting it in 2022 at the earliest."

