Everspace 2 Launches in Early Access on January 18 - News

/ 652 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Rockfish Games announced Everspace 2 will launch in early access on January 18 on PC via Steam Early Access and GOG.

Following the early access period, it will fully launch on PC first, followed by a release on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

View the early access trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

EVERSPACE 2 is a fast-paced single-player space shooter with deep exploration, tons of loot, and modern RPG elements. Experience a thrilling story set in a vivid, handcrafted open-world full of secrets and perils on your journey as a former clone space pilot to become human after all. Coming to Steam Early Access and GOG Games in Development on January 18, 2021.

Priced at €37.99 / $39.99 / £31.99, the game will launch in English with professional voice acting for the first 12+ hours of the story campaign and several side missions that take place in the first two star systems of the final game. The initial version will be good for at least 25 hours of gameplay, while introducing pilots to EVERSPACE 2’s core gameplay mechanics of space combat, exploration, mining, puzzle-solving, traveling, trading, itemization, crafting, ship customization, player and companion perks as well as five different player ship subclasses.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles