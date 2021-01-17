Despite not elevatingto the same degree as most critics, I still voted for it as my first choice for Best Surprise of 2020. That may seem strange until you consider the whole context. This pack-in game, which comes free with each PlayStation 5, strives for something few thought possible: prying the Best First Party Controller crown away from Microsoft. Sony effectively crafted a piece of corporate propaganda (in a loose sense of the term) that argues for its hardware and controller updates better than. On top of that, developer Team Asobi brought one of PlayStation's best new mascots to center stage. This came out of nowhere and I'm among the millions who are glad it did.