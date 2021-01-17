Best Surprise of 2020 - ArticleLee Mehr , posted 5 hours ago / 518 Views
In a year like 2020, who wouldn't want to stumble upon a nice distraction they didn't expect to enjoy? Whether it was a risky gamble, a rental, or a free-to-play game that didn't take up much hard drive space, one of the best sensations for any gamer is the Wow! moment when making said discoveries. This is amplified further by stories of 2020 & pre-2020 titles, such as Among Us, taking over social media like never before too. Whether it's awesome climbs to fame or humbler stories of studios regaining street cred, this year's selected titles epitomize the overnight success story.
The Shortlist:
Astro's Playroom
Ghostrunner
Mafia: Definitive Edition
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
The Winner:
Astro's Playroom
Runner-Up: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
This was my vote too. The only thing bad about it is it makes games that don't use the new dualsense features well disappointing lol.
This is a really bizarre shortlist to me. The only one I feel really fits here is Fall Guys; it's a really enjoyable game that came out of nowhere. Sakuna and Ghostrunner are two good small games, but there are plenty of small games released in 2020 that surpass them in terms of quality. Mafia is just a remake, what the hell is it doing in a "surprise" list? It's not like they took a bad game and made it good, they just took an old game (that was already good) and modernized it. And, finally, Astro's Playroom is just a technical showcase... It's a sequel (that's not as good as its predecessor) and a pack-in game for a console we all knew was coming out. I wouldn't really call it a surprise.
Some of the games I would consider the best surprises of 2020 would be There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension, Embracelet, Spiritfarer, If Found..., Paradise Killer, Umurangi Generation, Murder by Numbers, Filament, and The Pedestrian.
For me it was Bug Fables. The game only came out on PC in late 2019, most of us didn't experience it until 2020 when it was out for longer and came to the Switch. That game is only the third game I've ever given a 100/100 to and that's out of like 135+ games reviewed and many more games played that were so bad I couldn't finish them.