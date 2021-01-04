Aaron Greenberg: So Much to Look Forward to in 2021 for Xbox - News

/ 1,413 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Microsoft’s GM of games marketing Aaron Greenberg via Twitter says 2021 will be an exciting year for Xbox with a lot to look forward to.

Greenberg specifically mentioned the acquisition of Bethesda parent company Zenimax, a deal that is expected to close sometime this year, as well as the release of Halo Infinite and Psychonauts 2.

"I am incredibly excited about the year ahead for Xbox, from our Bethesda/Zenimax acquisition to gaming events/shows to new releases like Psychonauts 2, Halo Infinite, & more surprises. So much to look forward to!" said Greenberg.

Happy 2021 everyone, hope you all had a good holiday break. I am incredibly excited about the year ahead for Xbox, from our Bethesda/Zenimax acquisition to gaming events/shows to new releases like Psychonauts 2, Halo Infinite, & more surprises. So much to look forward to!🥳💚🙅🏼‍♂️🎮 — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) January 4, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles