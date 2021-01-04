By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Aaron Greenberg: So Much to Look Forward to in 2021 for Xbox

Aaron Greenberg: So Much to Look Forward to in 2021 for Xbox - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 1,413 Views

Microsoft’s GM of games marketing Aaron Greenberg via Twitter says 2021 will be an exciting year for Xbox with a lot to look forward to.

Greenberg specifically mentioned the acquisition of Bethesda parent company Zenimax, a deal that is expected to close sometime this year, as well as the release of Halo Infinite and Psychonauts 2.

"I am incredibly excited about the year ahead for Xbox, from our Bethesda/Zenimax acquisition to gaming events/shows to new releases like Psychonauts 2, Halo Infinite, & more surprises. So much to look forward to!" said Greenberg.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

35 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Chazore (1 day ago)

You know it's not the same without people from [insert faction here] turnign up to an MS article and trashing it, lol

  • +7
SKMBlake Chazore (1 day ago)

It's not about trashing it, Aaron Greenberg just keep telling things like this when he was already proven wrong several times. He's like Michael Pachter.

Like "you're gonna see next-gen gameplay". And then "oh we never said you'll see next-gen gameplay, we better have kept our mouth shut so people wouldn't be angry at us I guess"

  • 0
DonFerrari Chazore (1 day ago)

If he have gave any information that we didn't know perhaps the responses wouldn't be so hard. He is just giving a no news and asking people to be excited.

  • +1
Chazore Chazore (1 day ago)

I know, but it's always PR talk, and it's usually full of fluff anyway. I'm just seeing the same thing with PR, that I'm seeing in articles on here. MS gives some PR, it gets trashed, the other two give some PR, it gets praised, hardly ever called out on or anything, like that Bayo dev cycle for instance.

  • +4
DonFerrari Chazore (1 day ago)

True, PR is mostly useless most of the time.

  • -3
OTBWY Chazore (20 hours ago)

Hello fellow Discord rat.

  • +1
eva01beserk (1 day ago)

Every year is always their year. Shame it never goes as planed.

  • +5
KratosLives (1 day ago)

They said that during the xbox one launch year. Less talk, more action please.

  • +2
Walbert (1 day ago)

So Much to Look Forward to in (Insert Any Year) for Xbox

  • +1
GoldenHand80 (1 day ago)

but wait until E3 2028 and we will show you what you should be looking forward to

  • 0
DonFerrari (1 day ago)

Name 5 that weren't already know, because this tweet only mentioned 3 facts that were already know with at least one that have been delayed.

  • 0
Azzanation DonFerrari (1 day ago)

Are you asking to name 5 games?

  • +1
DonFerrari Azzanation (1 day ago)

Yes. For him to name 5 games that weren't announced since there is so much to look forward to.

  • -1
Azzanation DonFerrari (1 day ago)

I mean, Flight Simulator coming to Xbox and Age of Empires 4 coming out this year puts it to 5 things to look forward to this year. As for announcements, how many more do you need? They have announced plenty, Perfect Dark being one of their latest surprises.

  • +2
UltimateGamer1982 (1 day ago)

That’s all Microsoft keeps talking about lately is they’re Bethesda purchase lol Phil yesterday Arron today. Talk is cheap Microsoft. Either put up or shut up.

  • -1
Bandorr (2 days ago)

Still not sure halo infinite will come out this year. Depending on how Cyberpunk gets handled this year Xbox may go cautious and put it off some more.

  • -2
AFattyGamer (2 days ago)
  • -5
SKMBlake (2 days ago)
  • -10
JRPGfan (1 day ago)
  • -14
Ryotsu (2 days ago)
  • -14
Runa216 (2 days ago)
  • -15
ClassicGamingWizzz (23 hours ago)
  • -18