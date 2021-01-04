Aaron Greenberg: So Much to Look Forward to in 2021 for Xbox - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 1,413 Views
Microsoft’s GM of games marketing Aaron Greenberg via Twitter says 2021 will be an exciting year for Xbox with a lot to look forward to.
Greenberg specifically mentioned the acquisition of Bethesda parent company Zenimax, a deal that is expected to close sometime this year, as well as the release of Halo Infinite and Psychonauts 2.
"I am incredibly excited about the year ahead for Xbox, from our Bethesda/Zenimax acquisition to gaming events/shows to new releases like Psychonauts 2, Halo Infinite, & more surprises. So much to look forward to!" said Greenberg.
Happy 2021 everyone, hope you all had a good holiday break. I am incredibly excited about the year ahead for Xbox, from our Bethesda/Zenimax acquisition to gaming events/shows to new releases like Psychonauts 2, Halo Infinite, & more surprises. So much to look forward to!🥳💚🙅🏼♂️🎮— Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) January 4, 2021
You know it's not the same without people from [insert faction here] turnign up to an MS article and trashing it, lol
It's not about trashing it, Aaron Greenberg just keep telling things like this when he was already proven wrong several times. He's like Michael Pachter.
Like "you're gonna see next-gen gameplay". And then "oh we never said you'll see next-gen gameplay, we better have kept our mouth shut so people wouldn't be angry at us I guess"
If he have gave any information that we didn't know perhaps the responses wouldn't be so hard. He is just giving a no news and asking people to be excited.
I know, but it's always PR talk, and it's usually full of fluff anyway. I'm just seeing the same thing with PR, that I'm seeing in articles on here. MS gives some PR, it gets trashed, the other two give some PR, it gets praised, hardly ever called out on or anything, like that Bayo dev cycle for instance.
Name 5 that weren't already know, because this tweet only mentioned 3 facts that were already know with at least one that have been delayed.
Are you asking to name 5 games?
Yes. For him to name 5 games that weren't announced since there is so much to look forward to.
I mean, Flight Simulator coming to Xbox and Age of Empires 4 coming out this year puts it to 5 things to look forward to this year. As for announcements, how many more do you need? They have announced plenty, Perfect Dark being one of their latest surprises.
That’s all Microsoft keeps talking about lately is they’re Bethesda purchase lol Phil yesterday Arron today. Talk is cheap Microsoft. Either put up or shut up.
Still not sure halo infinite will come out this year. Depending on how Cyberpunk gets handled this year Xbox may go cautious and put it off some more.
Take heed Sony. Microsoft is coming for it this year. Make 2021 spectacular to match Microsoft's line up, Sony ... I know you will ...
Haven't seem a year where Xbox output have been better than Playstation in like a decade, not sure Sony is needing a heed.
@DonFerrari Fair enough my man lol. I just don't want Sony to get 'too' comfortable. Always need my beloved Sony on their A game :)
On that I fully agree, we can hope that with MS getting Bethesda Sony puts more money on their studios to increase the number of great games launched. We can always hope competition brings better things to us.
Just wait until E3 2030 and MS will show you trailers of potentially exclusive games that you will never see and hear about ever again.
He was aslo excited last year
Does it beat HZD2, GT7, R&C -RA, Returnal, Destruction all stars, Kena Bridge of spirits... ect ect?
Probably yes. Returnal, Destruction All Stars and Kena are all unproven products at this stage. As for GT7, we can assume Forza 8 and Forza Horizon 5 are also around the corner and with HZD2 and R&C, sure they are safe bets to be good but lets not pretend the competition doesn't have games coming out.
Been saying this for 10 years now. Every year is their year, and every year they put out next to nothing. They got 23 studios under their belt, they SHOULD be releasing dozens of games every year but they just aren't.
I'll believe it when I see it.
