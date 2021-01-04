Devolver Digital Teases 5 Unannounced Games Releasing in 2021 - News

posted 2 days ago

Publisher Devolver Digital at the end of 2020 took to Twitter to tease it has five unannounced games that will release in 2021.

"Which of the five unannounced Devolver Digital games releasing next year is your most anticipated?" asked the publisher without any indication of what the five games might even be.

The biggest hit from Devolver Digital in 2020 would have to be Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, which has sold over 11 million units on Steam alone.

Which of the five unannounced Devolver Digital games releasing next year is your most anticipated? — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) December 30, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

