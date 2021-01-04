Microsoft Flight Simulator Update Adds Real-Time Snow - News

Microsoft and Asobo Studio in celebration of the holidays and new year have released an update for Microsoft Flight Simulator that adds real-time snow into the game.

"We look forward to new features, updates, and content releases this year and are excited to continue our work alongside you, the community," reads a blog post from the development team.

"We happy to introduce real-time snow into Microsoft Flight Simulator."

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available now on PC and will launch for the Xbox Series X|S in Summer 2021.

