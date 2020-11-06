Marvels Spider-Man: Remastered for PS5 to Add Arachnid Rider and Armored Advanced Suits - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games have announced two new suits will be added to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered for PlayStation 5. The suits are Arachnid Rider and Armored Advanced. The suits will also be added to Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered is included with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for PlayStation 5 for $69.99 / €79.99. Users who own the standard edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be able to upgrade to the Ultimate Edition.

View images of the two new suits below:

Here is an overview of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered:

Remastered and enhanced for PlayStation 5 console—experience the complete award-winning adventure with updated visuals and immersive new features.*

This isn’t the Spider-Man you’ve met or ever seen before. In Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered, we meet an experienced Peter Parker who’s more masterful at fighting big crime in New York City. At the same time, he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of Marvel’s New York rests upon his shoulders.

Discover the complete web-slinging story with the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition. This unmissable bundle includes a voucher code** for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered—the complete award-winning game, including all three downloadable content chapters in the Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps adventure—remastered and enhanced for the PlayStation 5 console.

*Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered for the PlayStation 5 console is only available as part of the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition.

**Account for PlayStation Network, and internet connection required for code redemption. Code expires January 1, 2024.

Key Features:

Be Greater – When a new villain threatens Marvel’s New York, Peter Parker and Spider-Man’s worlds collide. To save the city and those he loves, he must rise up and be greater.

– When a new villain threatens Marvel’s New York, Peter Parker and Spider-Man’s worlds collide. To save the city and those he loves, he must rise up and be greater. Feel Like Spider-Man – After eight years behind the mask, Peter Parker is a crime-fighting master. Feel the full power of a more experienced Spider-Man with improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal and environmental interactions. A rookie no longer, this is the most skillful Spider-Man you’ve ever played.

– After eight years behind the mask, Peter Parker is a crime-fighting master. Feel the full power of a more experienced Spider-Man with improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal and environmental interactions. A rookie no longer, this is the most skillful Spider-Man you’ve ever played. Worlds Collide – The worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. In this new Spider-Man universe, iconic characters from Peter and Spider-Man’s lives have been reimagined, placing familiar characters in unique roles.

– The worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. In this new Spider-Man universe, iconic characters from Peter and Spider-Man’s lives have been reimagined, placing familiar characters in unique roles. Marvel’s New York is Your Playground – The Big Apple comes to life as Insomniac’s most expansive and interactive world yet. Swing through vibrant neighborhoods and catch breathtaking views of iconic Marvel and Manhattan landmarks. Use the environment to defeat villains with epic takedowns in true blockbuster action.

– The Big Apple comes to life as Insomniac’s most expansive and interactive world yet. Swing through vibrant neighborhoods and catch breathtaking views of iconic Marvel and Manhattan landmarks. Use the environment to defeat villains with epic takedowns in true blockbuster action. Enjoy The City That Never Sleeps Complete Content – Get access to three story chapters that include a complete and expansive new storyline, additional challenges, new allies and enemies from the Spider-Man universe plus additional suits to unlock.

PlayStation 5 Features:

Stunning Visuals – Be greater than ever before with Marvel’s Spider-Man‘s visuals remastered for the power of the PlayStation 5 console. Experience the critically acclaimed hit with updated graphical assets and in stunning dynamic 4K/HDR. And experience swinging through New York and combat as an experienced Spider-Man with an optional performance mode that takes advantage of Insomniac’s temporal injection for dynamic 4K / 60 frames per second.

– Be greater than ever before with Marvel’s Spider-Man‘s visuals remastered for the power of the PlayStation 5 console. Experience the critically acclaimed hit with updated graphical assets and in stunning dynamic 4K/HDR. And experience swinging through New York and combat as an experienced Spider-Man with an optional performance mode that takes advantage of Insomniac’s temporal injection for dynamic 4K / 60 frames per second. Fast Loading – Fast loading with the PlayStation 5 console’s ultra-high-speed SSD gets you back into Marvel’s New York quicker than ever before. Get into blockbuster moments immediately, and fast travel across the city quicker than you can say “Peter Parker.”

– Fast loading with the PlayStation 5 console’s ultra-high-speed SSD gets you back into Marvel’s New York quicker than ever before. Get into blockbuster moments immediately, and fast travel across the city quicker than you can say “Peter Parker.” Adaptive Triggers – Feel Spider-Man’s webs in your hands with the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers.

– Feel Spider-Man’s webs in your hands with the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers. Haptic Feedback – Feel all of Spider-Man’s gadgets and arsenal with haptic feedback that brings incredible immersion, letting you experience the game in a whole new way.

– Feel all of Spider-Man’s gadgets and arsenal with haptic feedback that brings incredible immersion, letting you experience the game in a whole new way. Tempest 3D AudioTech – From the traffic of Marvel’s New York below to pigeons soaring above, hear Marvel’s Spider-Man with 3D spatial audio. Notice sounds you didn’t catch the first time around, and pinpoint exactly where they’re coming from thanks to the PlayStation 5 console’s powerful Tempest 3D AudioTech.

