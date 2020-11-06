Moonlighter is Coming to Mobile - News

/ 151 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Digital Sun Games and publisher 11 bit studios recently announced an all-new iOS adaptation for their role-playing game Moonlighter, previously available on PC, PS4, Switch, and XOne.

Moonlighter, an action RPG with rogue-lite elements, tells the story of brave and adventurous Will: a novice treasure seeker at night and humble shopkeeper during the day. The mobile version of Moonlighter is not a mere port; it includes a brand-new control scheme, a redesigned interface, and a rebalanced and reworked experience overall.

Controls keep up with the fast-paced monster-slaying gameplay thanks to dropping virtual twin sticks that tend to be problematic on smaller screen devices. Instead, the game features tap and swipe mechanics for moving and dashing, which can be done by both thumbs, that allows players to instantly react to upcoming danger. The user interface has been reorganized and rescaled to perform with the same efficiency on various resolutions, and enemy behaviors and statistics — including boss encounters — were tweaked to suit the new gameplay style.

All the free content updates that were released on other platforms so far are available in the mobile version from day one so players can enjoy the game in its most complete form.

Moonlighter on iOS will be available on November 19 and priced at $11.99/€12,99.

More Articles