Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Coming to EA Play on November 10

Electronic Arts announced Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be coming to EA Play on November 10, the same day the subscription service is added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers.

Begin your journey Nov. 10 when Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order enters The Play List. The galaxy awaits. Find out more here: https://t.co/n68u0OG9NU pic.twitter.com/3pGilGiAtO — Electronic Arts (@EA) November 5, 2020

Read the announcement post from EA below:

A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – and starting November 10, you’ll be able to begin your Jedi training with an EA Play membership.

What is EA Play? It’s a great way to get more from the games you love. Members can access exclusive in-game challenges in select games and rewards, unlock special member-only content, play early trials of brand-new titles, and get instant access to a collection of our best-loved series and top titles. Plus, members also save on EA digital purchases, with a 10% member discount.

Join now and take on the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of STAR WARS™: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith™. On a quest to rebuild the Jedi Order, you must pick up the pieces of your shattered past to complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities, and master the art of the iconic lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.

Adventure awaits; take up your lightsaber and become a Jedi when you join EA Play.

