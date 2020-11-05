Mortal Kombat 11 Mileena DLC Trailer Released - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer NetherRealm Studios have released a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 11 that features DLC character Mileena. Mileena DLC will launch as part of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Kombat Pack 2 on November 17.

View the trailer below:

Here is an overview of the Mileena DLC:

The product of Shang Tsung’s diabolical cloning experiments, Mileena is a fusion of Tarkatan blood and Edenian physiology, making her the perfect blend of Baraka’s ferocity and Kitana’s athletic grace. The evil hybrid benefits from the strengths of both bloodlines in battle, utilizing extraordinary speed, nimble acrobatic prowess and terrifyingly raw savagery, along with her trademark sai, sharpened claws and new twists on her classic special moves.

Brought forward in the timeline by Kronika, Mileena has learned of her tragic future – her brief reign as Outworld’s Empress and her death at the hands of D’Vorah and Kotal Kahn. Determined to regain her throne, Mileena has begun Outworld’s civil war anew and will destroy any Kombatants that stand in her way.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate will launch on November 17. PS4 and Xbox One owners of Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate will get free updates to the Xbox Series X and S, and PS5 versions. The next-generation versions feature visual enhancements, 4K dynamic resolution, significantly reduced load times, and cross-play and cross-generation multiplayer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

