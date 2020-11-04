Watch Dogs Legion on Xbox Series S to Run at Dynamic 1080p Resolution - News

/ 429 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Lead programmer at Ubisoft Galvin Whitlock in an interview with Wccftech said Watch Dogs Legion on the Xbox Series S will run at a dynamic 1080p resolution. Ray-tracing will fundamentally be the same on all platforms and only experts will spot any differences.

"The Highest target resolution on Xbox Series S for Watch Dogs Legion will be 1080p (dynamic)," said Whitlock.

"The fundamentals of the ray-tracing are the same across all platforms that support it," Whitlock added. "For RTX on PC, we do ray-tracing for rougher surfaces in more situations. Ray-tracing relies on a simplified version of the world that we trace rays into. This has been optimised individually for each platform to maximise the number of rays we can process.

"Overall, the look is similar on all platforms supporting ray-tracing, but side-by-side, only experts will be able to spot differences."

Watch Dogs Legion is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via the Epic Games Store and Uplay, and Google Stadia. It will launch for the Xbox Series X and S on November 10 and for the PlayStation 5 on November 12.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles