Watch Dogs Legion on Xbox Series S to Run at Dynamic 1080p Resolution

Lead programmer at Ubisoft Galvin Whitlock in an interview with Wccftech said Watch Dogs Legion on the Xbox Series S will run at a dynamic 1080p resolution. Ray-tracing will fundamentally be the same on all platforms and only experts will spot any differences.
"The Highest target resolution on Xbox Series S for Watch Dogs Legion will be 1080p (dynamic)," said Whitlock.
"The fundamentals of the ray-tracing are the same across all platforms that support it," Whitlock added. "For RTX on PC, we do ray-tracing for rougher surfaces in more situations. Ray-tracing relies on a simplified version of the world that we trace rays into. This has been optimised individually for each platform to maximise the number of rays we can process.
"Overall, the look is similar on all platforms supporting ray-tracing, but side-by-side, only experts will be able to spot differences."
Watch Dogs Legion is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via the Epic Games Store and Uplay, and Google Stadia. It will launch for the Xbox Series X and S on November 10 and for the PlayStation 5 on November 12.
So the highest resolution is the same as the base ps4, and worse than the ps4 pro? IS that because this has Ray tracing and those older systems don't?
I am guessing so.
Do you even need to ask that question? Series S GPU is better than the one in Xbox One X and the CPU is even miles. ahead. It's a clear yes. Also the reason why the Xbox Series X version doesn't run at 60 FPS even though it easily could if it wasn't for ray tracing.
Most likely they are being lazy and using assets of the base PS4 with RT enabled instead of using X1X. Same way the BC of Series S will use X1 instead of X1X. Probably to align with MS message that Series S is a 1080p machine.
Does that mean the ceiling or floor is 1080p? Because it is odd that so early in the gen Series S is receiving sub 1080p games.
Ceiling. Ray-tracing is very demanding. Series X version of Watch Dogs has 1440p as a minimum and 4K as a maximum I believe I read.
Understood. But well it is Ubi so probably the engine isn't that optimized thus needing to lower the resolution on Series S. I was expecting sub 1080 only by the middle of gen when even Series X would have several games being under 4k.
"ray tracing will be the same on all platforms", ahh, Ubisoft style parity as par the course, like it was with texture res with most of the Creed series.