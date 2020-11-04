Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to Require Approximately 100 GB on Xbox Consoles - News

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is going to require a lot of storage space. We know the PC version requires at least 175 GB of storage space and even up to 250 GB on max settings.

The Microsoft Store page for the game says it would require approximately 100 GB of storage space on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S. However, it is entirely possible the 4K assets of the game will take up even more space. The PlayStation versions of the game will most likely require a similar amount of space.

Here is an overview of the game:

1981. The Cold War is at its peak. World powers grapple for control and a hidden threat looms. In Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, players will engage in deniable operations, fighting the battles that never happened to stop a conspiracy decades in the making.

A mind-bending single-player Campaign awaits, with Black Ops protagonists Alex Mason, Frank Woods, and Jason Hudson teaming up with an all-new crew to track down a mysterious enemy known only as Perseus.

In the next generation of Black Ops Multiplayer, travel the globe from the deserts of Angola to the frigid Black Sea in a fully-connected, cross-play experience including six-versus-six, 12-versus-12, and 40-player Fireteam battles.

And an all-new Zombies co-op experience awaits you and your squad in the debut of the Dark Aether story, “Die Maschine.” As you join forces with a CIA-backed international response team known as Requiem, the secrets of a horrifying World War II-era experiment will threaten the balance of the global order.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will launch for the Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net on November 13, 2020.

