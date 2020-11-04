Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice Launches Spring 2021 for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One - News

/ 125 Views

by, posted 33 minutes ago

Publisher Assemble Entertainment and developer CrazyBunch Studios announced the Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry sequel Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in spring 2021. It launched last month for PC and Mac via Steam and GOG.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Hey Ladies, it’s time to get wet again! I am not done yet and still dreaming of you in Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice. I left New Lost Wages, stranded in Cancum, and had prepared to marry my only true love, Faith. But, unforeseen events interrupted us and we’ve become separated again! She is somewhere in the famous, sunny and huge Kalau’a archipelago and I have to find her. Help me—if I don’t find her soon, I think I may burst!

No obstacle will keep me away from my beloved, my Faith, not even the wild and untamed islands of Kalau’a. Those lovely island ladies can only distract me for so long as my heart’s compass only points in one direction – Faith! Care to set sail with me as a true pirate and become a real gold digger? Join my crew on this glorious quest—you may just end up soaked to the bone!

Key Features:

Explore the Kalaua’ archipelago with all its mysterious and beautiful islands—featuring over 50 hand-drawn locations.

Meet over 40 new and old friends from Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry and chat up some fresh new feminine friends

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry and chat up some fresh new feminine friends Help Larry solve difficult and exciting (and maybe a little erotic) new riddles and complete quests, providing him with a truly happy ending.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles