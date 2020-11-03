Demons Souls Remake to Use PS5's New Activities UI to Provide Over 180 Videos of In-Game Help - News

The remake of Demon’s Souls won't include different difficulty settings. The game is notoriously hard, however, the PS5’s new activities UI features will be able to lend a hand.

Demon’s Souls director Gavin Moore in an interview with The Washington Post says the activities UI will offer helpful tips if you ever get stuck. The activities UI will have over 180 videos, "each with increasing levels of visibility into what’s needed to complete portions of the game, available via the interface."

The original creators, FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki, for the Demon’s Souls remake gave the new developers their blessings and say they have stayed true to the original vision of the game.

Demon’s Souls will be a launch title for the PlayStation 5. The two will release on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19.

