Among Us Update Released, Developers Working on New Map

The developers for the highly popular indie game, Among Us, have released an update for the game and revealed a roadmap for future updates.

The update that was just released adds an option for anonymous voting, task bar modes, comms sabotage clears the security logs, added symbols to fix wires task, added cosmetics to meeting screen, and various bug fixes.

"We have lots of things planned, but no real official roadmap," said the developer. "We play things pretty loose so we can tackle what we think the game needs most. We also don’t want to promise anything and then not provide it so it’s a scary thing to share."

Here is what the developers are currently working on:

Accounts. We’re hoping to get accounts into the game by December. This will allow players to report accounts that are toxic and/or hacking. They may be a bit barebones at first but things like friendslists will also come at a later date after launch.



New Map. We’re hard at work on a new map (It’s Henry Stickmin themed!). This map is currently looking bigger than Polus! The map will contain plenty of new tasks and will be available for free to all players!



Translations/Localization. The game is currently only translated into a few languages (and some of those translations are a bit rough). We’re planning on getting professional translations into multiple languages (More than we currently have, not ready to share quite which languages yet). To all the people offering to translate, thanks for reaching out, but we’ve got it under control!



Colorblind support. This patch contains a first pass on colorblind support. We’ll continue monitoring it to see how it performs.

