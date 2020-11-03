BloodRayne 1 and 2 Enhanced Editions Launches November 20 for PC - News

Publisher Ziggurat Interactive announced enhanced editions of BloodRayne and BloodRayne 2 will launch for PC via Steam and GOG on November 20. The enhanced editions have been titled BloodRayne: Terminal Cut and BloodRayne 2: Terminal Cut.

All current owners of BloodRayne and BloodRayne 2 on Steam and GOG will receive the enhanced editions for free.

"The response was tremendous when we announced that we had taken over stewardship of the BloodRayne series," said Ziggurat Interactive president Wade Rosen. "Fans have been asking what’s next for the series, and now we’re excited to show off the great work that’s been done by Terminal Reality on the first two titles."

Here is an overview of the enhanced editions:

The third-person horror action series BloodRayne introduced gamers to Rayne, a brutal half-vampire femme fatale traveling the world to foil Nazi plans, battle supernatural threats, and uncover more about her vampiric heritage. Featuring a unique protagonist, fast-action combat, vampiric powers, and a globe-spanning storyline, BloodRayne and BloodRayne 2 offered a dynamic and visceral gameplay experience. Beloved by fans and critics alike, BloodRayne became a true cross-media phenomenon, spanning games, comics, and films across the early 2000s.

Support for higher display resolutions (up to 4K / 3840×2160).

Improved rendering with up to 4x anti-aliasing.

Upscaled cinematic videos.

Support for modern gamepads (XInput controller support).

Improvements to lighting at engine level, plus fully reprocessed lighting data.

Engine improvements to support uncompressed original textures.

Improvements to effects such as reflections, water, fog, and shadows.

Localizations include: BloodRayne – Fully voiced with localized interfaces in English, French, Italian, and Spanish. BloodRayne 2 – Localized interface and subtitles for English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

Optimized for Windows 10.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

