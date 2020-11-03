Desperados III Money for the Vultures  Part 3: Once More With Feeling DLC Out Now - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Mimimi Games announced the “Money for the Vultures – Part 3: Once More With Feeling DLC for Desperados III is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG.

View the DLC trailer below:

Here is an overview of the DLC:

In the third and final part of Money for the Vultures, the journey concludes in a fan favorite location.

Brave the walls of a mighty fortress with cunning and guile, carry out Hector’s plan in all its crazy glory and find out if Rosie will keep her word, or if she still has an ace up her sleeve.

