Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Launches in Early 2021

Publisher Riot Forge and developer Airship Syndicate announced Ruined King: A League of Legends Story will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in early 2021. It will launch later for the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5 later.

Users who purchase the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One version of the game will be able to upgrade to the next-generation version for free.

"Ruined King is a great way to expand the world of Runeterra for brand new players as well as our dedicated League of Legends fans," said Riot Forge head Leanne Loombe. "Ruined King will be the first single-player game to bring the League of Legends universe to both consoles and PC. We are excited to take this plunge into exploring stories and champions that players have enjoyed over the years, and can’t wait for our players to embark on this new adventure with us."

Airship Syndicate CEO Joe Madureira added, "We couldn’t resist the chance to work with Riot Forge to expand the epic world of Runeterra. These are some of our own favorite champions, and we can’t wait for players to see how we brought the characters, creatures, and environments of Runeterra to life."

View the official cinematic trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is developed by Airship Syndicate (the creators of Battle Chasers: Nightwar and Darksiders Genesis, led by the legendary comic book artist Joe Madureira) and is the first game published by Riot Forge. This single-player and immersive turn-based RPG invites new players to the League of Legends universe as well as players entrenched in the lore to enjoy exploring its mysteries.

The story is set in two regions of Runeterra, Bilgewater, a port town that is home to sea monster hunters, dock gangs, and smugglers from across the known world; and the Shadow Isles, a land cursed with the deadly Black Mist which shrouds the island and corrupts those it comes in contact with. In order to defeat a common and mysterious enemy, players will form an unlikely party of beloved League of Legends champions—Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri, and Pyke.

