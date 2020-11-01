Super Lone Survivor Announced for Switch and PC - News

/ 225 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Superflat Games has announced Super Lone Survivor for the Nintendo Switch and PC. It is a remake of the survival horror game Lone Survivor and will launch in 2021.

View the teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Super Lone Survivor is a remake of the original game, with a whole new scenario, ‘Ascending’.

It has been rewritten from scratch in a modern engine, to support gamepads on PC, to work with high refresh rate or ultrawide monitors, and to work in 64-bit only systems. It will have ultra smooth scrolling and support for 4K effects. It’s already up and running in 60 frames per second on Switch.

I’m considering difficulty modes.

The “Ascending” scenario is new content I’m currently making, using some of the features of the new engine, such as shadows, new effects, and parallax scrolling.

I still have no idea how long “Ascending” will be, I don’t want it to spiral, but then again the story feels relevant right now. By packaging it with the original game, it removes the pressure to do a full sequel, something I never intended to do.

The whole trailer was made in-engine with no edits or post-processing.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles