Dying Light Anniversary Edition Launches December 8 for PS4 and Xbox One

posted 7 hours ago

Techland's Dying Light Anniversary Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Tuesday, December 8 for $39.99. This is according to listings on Amazon and Best Buy.

Here is an overview of the game:

urvive in a city beset by a zombie virus! Discover the hard choices you will have to make on your secret mission. Will loyalty to your superiors prove stronger than the will to save the survivors? The choice is yours.

Five years since its release, this open-world best-seller has won over 50 awards and expanded into an epic zombie saga. We bring you the Enhanced Edition of the base game with every expansion and game mode released so Far, as well as a selection of the best downloadable content items. This edition includes the massive campaign, “The Following,” and the new game mode “Hell Raid.” Enjoy all the maps, all the modes, the best weapons, enemies, and outfits. The apocalypse is complete!

With constant new updates, in-game events, and add-ons, often created in cooperation with our community, Dying Light: Anniversary Edition is your door to the ever-growing world of zombie survival. Dying Light: Anniversary Edition includes the following: Dying Light, “Dying Light: The Following,” “Dying Light: Hell Raid,” “Bozak Horde,” “Cuisine & Cargo,” “Be the Zombie,” “Prison Heist,” “Ultimate Survivor Bundle,” and “5th Anniversary Bundle” downloadable content.

Key Features:

Vast Open-World – Roam the city with unprecedented freedom and bask in its unique atmosphere. Use park our to scale every building and reach remote areas.

– Roam the city with unprecedented freedom and bask in its unique atmosphere. Use park our to scale every building and reach remote areas. Creative Combat – Engage in gory combat and discover limitless options to confront your enemies. Use the environment paired with various weapon types and abilities to gain an advantage.

– Engage in gory combat and discover limitless options to confront your enemies. Use the environment paired with various weapon types and abilities to gain an advantage. Day and Night Cycle – Experience the dramatic shift in the world, as you change from a Hunter to hunted at sundown. Face the coming threat or run away without wasting your time to look behind.

– Experience the dramatic shift in the world, as you change from a Hunter to hunted at sundown. Face the coming threat or run away without wasting your time to look behind. Four-Player Co-Op – join forces with other players and Raise your chances of survival in an exciting co-op mode; tackle the story campaign together and take part in regularly scheduled community challenges.

