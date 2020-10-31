The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Announced, Launches in 2021 - News

/ 352 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The recently releases The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope contains the teaser trailer for the third game in the series, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes. It will launch in 2021 for unannounced platforms. However, it will likely get a release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The two other entries in the series are The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan and The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope.

View the teaser trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles