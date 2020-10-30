Metroid Prime 4 Dev Retro Studios to Spend Over $500,000 on New HQ - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 554 Views
Nintendo announced Metroid Prime 4 for the Nintendo Switch back in June 2017 and after more than three years we have yet to see anything new on the game.
Development for the game was restarted from scratch in 2019 as Retro Studios took over the project. The developer has been hiring many new employees in recent months.
Retro Studios is looking to spend over $500,000 on a new 37,335 square-foot office in Austin, Texas. The new office will be its new headquarters and the studio plans to move into the new offices in May 2021.
Thanks, Intelligence360.
4 Comments
Good that Retro is back in business! Metroid deserves the kind of big upgrade Zelda and Animal Crossing got. It's got the potential.
Hope that this is some news to tell us that they'll be getting bigger so they can work on more projects. Anyway, the team for MP4 is getting more more solid. Parallel teams need to pop-up and that's previsible due to the job offers available. Nintendo needs retro at their best form. it's all the best that we wish for such a studio.
Could this mean Retro might be expanding? 37 000 square-feet sounds like a lot of space.
They say everything is bigger in Texas.
