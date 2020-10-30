Metroid Prime 4 Dev Retro Studios to Spend Over $500,000 on New HQ - News

Nintendo announced Metroid Prime 4 for the Nintendo Switch back in June 2017 and after more than three years we have yet to see anything new on the game.

Development for the game was restarted from scratch in 2019 as Retro Studios took over the project. The developer has been hiring many new employees in recent months.

Retro Studios is looking to spend over $500,000 on a new 37,335 square-foot office in Austin, Texas. The new office will be its new headquarters and the studio plans to move into the new offices in May 2021.

