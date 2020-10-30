PlayStation Now Adds F1 2020, Injustice 2, RAGE 2, and More on November 3 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced PlayStation Now will add F1 2020, Injustice 2, RAGE 2, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, My Time at Portia, and Warhammer: Vermintide 2 on November 3.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance will only be available until May 31, 2021.

Here is an overview of some of the games:

F1 2020

British racing studio Codemasters roars back onto the Formula 1 racetrack with an extensive range of new gameplay modes, headlined by the immersive MyTeam. Create your own F1 team—driver, teammate, engine supplier and more—then compete on the grid for championship glory. Split-screen racing caters for competitive households, while online races will let you take on fellow fans worldwide.

Injustice 2

Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm Studios brings its fighting expertise back to the DC universe in this superpowered brawler sequel. Don the cowl of comic book icons such as Batman, Aquaman, and other larger than life characters as they battle it out in new environments on an epic scale. With the Gear System, you can fashion the look and fight strategy of your chosen heroes, powering them up with character-specific equipment.

RAGE 2

Pairing id Software’s first-person shooter pedigree with Avalanche Studios’ open-world prowess, RAGE 2 invites you to enjoy ludicrous vehicle combat, super-powered first-person mayhem, and an open world full of emergent madness. Tear through an unforgiving wasteland battling ferocious factions to find upgradable weapons and devastating Nanotrite powers to crush the oppressive rule of The Authority once and for all.

My Time at Portia

Split your time between being an adventurer, farmer and engineer in this enchanting sim set in a charming post-apocalyptic land. Restore your Pa’s neglected workshop to its former glory by fulfilling commissions, growing crops and raising animals. Want to take a break from crafting? Befriend Portia’s quirky inhabitants and take part in the town’s many mini-games, or strike out to explore and battle your way through ancient ruins and dungeons.

