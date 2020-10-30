Mad Father Remake Launches November 5 for Switch and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 233 Views
Publisher Playism and developer Sen announced the survival horror RPG remake, Mad Father, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and PC via Steam on November 5 for $9.99 / 980 yen.The game will support English, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese languages.
View a trailer of the game below:
Here is an overview of the remake:
Additional Elements
- Graphical revisions (character chips, map chips, some skills, etc.)
- Widescreen support
- Additional events
- Some system revisions and additions
- “Blood Mode” added, unlocked on second playthrough (changes the story dramatically)
- New maps added
- Game pad support
- Noise filter feature (this can be turned off in the settings)
- “Doll Maker” added to the Museum
- Menu screen added (Mission, Help, Option)
- Added controller key configuration feature
- Additional voices (added variations such as Father’s laugh)
Additional Episodes
- A memory of how the blonde-haired youth and the Drevis family first met.
- Uncover the secrets of Aya’s mother and the Drevis family in Blood Mode.
- Control a new protagonist and follow the trail of the cursed Drevis family in Blood Mode.
