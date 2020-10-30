Mad Father Remake Launches November 5 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Playism and developer Sen announced the survival horror RPG remake, Mad Father, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and PC via Steam on November 5 for $9.99 / 980 yen.The game will support English, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese languages.

Here is an overview of the remake:

Additional Elements

Graphical revisions (character chips, map chips, some skills, etc.)

Widescreen support

Additional events

Some system revisions and additions

“Blood Mode” added, unlocked on second playthrough (changes the story dramatically)

New maps added

Game pad support

Noise filter feature (this can be turned off in the settings)

“Doll Maker” added to the Museum

Menu screen added (Mission, Help, Option)

Added controller key configuration feature

Additional voices (added variations such as Father’s laugh)

Additional Episodes

A memory of how the blonde-haired youth and the Drevis family first met.

Uncover the secrets of Aya’s mother and the Drevis family in Blood Mode.

Control a new protagonist and follow the trail of the cursed Drevis family in Blood Mode.

