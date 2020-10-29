PS5 is Two Weeks Away, Sony Releases New Images of the Hardware and Accessories - News

/ 483 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 is now just two weeks away from launch in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea as it will release on November 12. In Europe and the rest of the world, it will launch a week later on November 19.

Sony Interactive Entertainment to celebrate the launch of the PlayStation 5 in two weeks has released a bunch of new images of the PlayStation 5 console, the DualSense controller, Pulse 3D headset, PS5 media remote, PS5 HD camera, and the DualSense charging station.

View some of the images below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles