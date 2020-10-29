Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine Delayed to Next Fiscal Year - News

Ubisoft announced it has delayed the releases of Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine to fiscal year 2021 to 2022. The fiscal year runs from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

Far Cry 6 was originally going to launch on February 18, 2021 for the Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Rainbow Six Quarantine was originally going to launch in the current fiscal year, ending March 31, 2021.

"Benefitting from this strong momentum and despite having moved Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine to 2021-22 to leverage their full potential in the context of production challenges caused by COVID-19, our new non-IFRS operating income targets for 2020-21 remain within the boundaries we set back in May," said Ubisoft CFO Frederick Duguet.

"Being able to maximize the long term value of our IPs while at the same time maintaining solid financial targets highlights the increasing recurring nature of our revenues, the strength of our portfolio of franchises, confidence in our holiday season release slate and current supportive industry dynamics."

