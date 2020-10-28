Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Unboxing Videos Released - News

The press has started posting videos of unboxing the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S now that Microsoft has lifted the embargo.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch worldwide on November 10.

View the unboxing videos below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

