No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle Out Now for Switch

Publisher XSEED Games and developer Grasshopper Manufacture announced No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle are now available for the Nintendo Switch.

Here is an overview of the two games:

No More Heroes

Fight your way to the top in the HD remaster of everyone’s favorite assassin action game!

After being ranked #11 in the United Assassins Association, Travis Touchdown puts his trusty beam katana to the test as he faces off against the world’s top 10 assassins in deadly battle.

Key Features

It’s a long way to the top, but this all-American otaku won’t stop until he’s the #1 assassin, baby!

Burn rubber through the coastal city of Santa Destroy on Travis’ motorbike, the Schpeltiger!

Unlock a devastating arsenal of pro-wrestling moves—from Power Bombs to Brain Busters.

Unleash the powerful Dark Side to mow down the competition and show ’em who’s boss!

No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle

Continue the fight in the HD remaster of the sequel to the original assassin action game!

Three years after Travis Touchdown was ranked #1 by the United Assassins Association, he finds himself falling down the ranks to #51. To make things worse, another assassin—Skelter Helter—swears revenge against Travis for the death of his brother.

Fueled by his own desires and a thirst for vengeance, the ultimate otaku assassin unsheathes his beam katana once again and plunges headfirst into an all-new battle!

Key Features

Dual-wield beam katanas as Travis Touchdown to dial the hack-and-slash insanity up to 11!

Jump through combat as the agile Shinobu or leave foes in the dust as Travis’ brother, Henry.

Experience a blast from the past by playing 8-bit minigames to earn money and power up!

