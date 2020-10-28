No Mans Sky is a Launch Title for the Xbox Series X and S, and PS5 - News

Developer Hello Games announced No Man’s Sky will be a launch title for the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5 via update 3.10. PS4 and Xbox One owners will be able to upgrade the game for free.

View the next-generation trailer below:

Here is an overview of update 3.10:

Next Generation: Introducing Update 3.10

Update 3.10 brings a graphically enhanced and smoother No Man’s Sky to the next generation of consoles. All enhancements are available to PC players.

Continue your journey in a universe with bigger bases, lusher planets, more players, faster warp speeds and more—free for all existing players.

Fuller Worlds – Wander across lusher, denser alien environments than ever before. Planetary terrain is populated with thicker grasses, flowers, fungi and rocks, rendered with higher resolution textures and more detailed geometry. These improvements are available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and all PC players who run on Ultra settings.

– Wander across lusher, denser alien environments than ever before. Planetary terrain is populated with thicker grasses, flowers, fungi and rocks, rendered with higher resolution textures and more detailed geometry. These improvements are available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and all PC players who run on Ultra settings. Richer Base Construction – Base building on next generation consoles can reach more ambitious heights, with the ability to construct larger and more complex builds.

– Base building on next generation consoles can reach more ambitious heights, with the ability to construct larger and more complex builds. Your Journey Continues – Seamlessly transition your No Man’s Sky journey to the next generation. Xbox One saves are automatically compatible with the next Xbox generation, and PlayStation 4 players can upload their save data in-game for download on PlayStation 5.

– Seamlessly transition your No Man’s Sky journey to the next generation. Xbox One saves are automatically compatible with the next Xbox generation, and PlayStation 4 players can upload their save data in-game for download on PlayStation 5. 32-Player Multiplayer – For the first time, console players, on next generation hardware, can traverse the universe in sessions of up to 32 players. Explore, build, fight and survive alongside more Travellers than ever before.

– For the first time, console players, on next generation hardware, can traverse the universe in sessions of up to 32 players. Explore, build, fight and survive alongside more Travellers than ever before. Cross-Play – All iterations of the universe are now united, and Travellers on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S can explore alongside Travellers on all other platforms.

– All iterations of the universe are now united, and Travellers on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S can explore alongside Travellers on all other platforms. 4K Resolution at 60 Frames Per Second – Players with 4K compatible TVs can enjoy the universe in ultra high resolutions with smoother performance. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X owners can experience a smooth 60 frames per second at 4K resolutions, and Xbox Series S owners can customize their experience with a choice between high quality native resolution at 30 frames per second or high performance at 60 frames per second modes.

– Players with 4K compatible TVs can enjoy the universe in ultra high resolutions with smoother performance. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X owners can experience a smooth 60 frames per second at 4K resolutions, and Xbox Series S owners can customize their experience with a choice between high quality native resolution at 30 frames per second or high performance at 60 frames per second modes. PlayStation 5 Trigger Feedback – Players on PlayStation 5 will experience the console’s new sensory features in No Man’s Sky. Subtle haptic feedback allows you to feel the kick of your Multi-Tool as you blast Sentinels or mine resources, or the satisfying click of slotting a building part into place.

– Players on PlayStation 5 will experience the console’s new sensory features in No Man’s Sky. Subtle haptic feedback allows you to feel the kick of your Multi-Tool as you blast Sentinels or mine resources, or the satisfying click of slotting a building part into place. PlayStation 5 3D Audio – New 3D audio technology increases the accuracy of positional sounds, immersing you deeper into the universe.

– New 3D audio technology increases the accuracy of positional sounds, immersing you deeper into the universe. PlayStation Virtual Reality – PlayStation VR owners can continue to experience No Man’s Sky in Virtual Reality on PlayStation 5 via the backwards compatibility functionality.

– PlayStation VR owners can continue to experience No Man’s Sky in Virtual Reality on PlayStation 5 via the backwards compatibility functionality. Ultra Visuals – Graphical rendering on next generation consoles is enhanced at every level, with improved lighting, shadows, animation fidelity, volumetric effects, texture quality and greater draw distances.

– Graphical rendering on next generation consoles is enhanced at every level, with improved lighting, shadows, animation fidelity, volumetric effects, texture quality and greater draw distances. Improved Warp and Start-Up Speed – On all next generation hardware, use your Hyperdrive or the ancient Portal network to warp between systems more rapidly than ever, with warp speeds up to ten times faster than on current-generation consoles. Embark on a new adventure or continue an existing journey with incredible load times.

Here is a list of the patch notes:

Next-Generation Console Support

No Man’s Sky is now compatible with PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

is now compatible with PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Save games can be transferred from previous console generations to their next generation equivalent.

PlayStation VR owners can continue to experience No Man’s Sky in Virtual Reality on PlayStation 5 via the backwards compatibility functionality.

No Man’s Sky in Virtual Reality on PlayStation 5 via the backwards compatibility functionality. PlayStation 5 users can use the Activities feature to track and manage their Journey Milestones.

PlayStation 5 users now experience feedback directly through the triggers of their pad.

Added support for Tempest 3D AudioTech on PlayStation 5.

Visual Enhancements

Rendering quality has been significantly increased for next generation consoles.

Base complexity rendering limits have been removed for next generation consoles.

For next generation consoles and PCs running on “Ultra” settings, the distance at which detailed grass, plants, rocks and other objects are shown has increased.

For next generation consoles and PCs running on “Ultra” settings, the density of terrain details such as foliage, fungi and rocks has been increased.

Texture and geometric detail on a large number of objects such as foliage, fungi and rocks has been significantly increased.

Improved the visual effect of grass being pushed aside when walking through it.

Fixed an issue that caused the water horizon to appear bumpy.

Fixed an issue that could occasionally cause grass to fail to render.

Fixed an issue that caused butterfly bellies to be unintentionally always white.

Fixed an issue that caused planetary lighting to change after opening and closing Photo Mode.

Fixed an issue that could cause foliage to disappear when moving the camera in Photo Mode.

Refreshed the set of community images on the Mode Select screen.

Updated the style of the hazard protection icons on the HUD.

Updated the style of the icons displayed by mission notifications and markers.

Performance and Stability

Fixed a number of rendering-related crashes on PlayStation 4.

Fixed an issue that could cause very large saves to fail to load on PC.

Optimized terrain generation on Xbox One.

Introduced a significant number of performance optimizations for all platforms.

Quality of Life

Improved the feel of space combat. Target locking has been improved, and enemy ships are now more visible with cleaner UI.

The camera shake caused by gassy hazardous flora has been reduced.

The camera shake when shooting nearby objects has been reduced.

Hover text has been added to banner emblems in the Appearance Customizer.

On PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, when adding a No Man’s Sky friend who is playing on on the same platform, players are now also presented with the option to add them as a PlayStation Network or Xbox friend.

Miscellaneous Bug Fixes

Fixed a rare blocker where some players on older saves would be unable to progress in the Atlas Path.

Fixed some rare cases where multiplayer sessions could fail to resume correctly after suspending the game on Xbox One.

Fixed an issue that could cause a blank Galactic Map when joining a multiplayer game while the host was mid-warp.

Fixed an issue where NPC pilots landing on planets could disappear for some players in a multiplayer game.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to load into the wrong system when joining a multiplayer game while the host was on the other side of a portal.

Fixed an issue that could prevent players from redeeming the pre-order bonus if it was installed while the game was running in the background.

Improved the alignment of the camera when interacting with damaged containers.

Fixed an issue that could cause ships docking in a Space Station to have incorrect collision.

Improved the collision of doors on bases, making them easier to walk through.

Fixed an issue that prevented base decals from being deletable after placement.

Fixed an issue that could cause multiple mission notifications to display simultaneously and overlap.

Fixed a rare case where the tutorial notifications would constantly flicker when starting a new game.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause inactive missions to progress when using the Multi-Tool Scanner.

Fixed a number of incorrect text responses in NPC interactions.

No Man’s Sky is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.

