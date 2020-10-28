ARK: Survival Evolved Xbox Series X Enhancement Update Out Now - News

Studio Wildcard has released update 802.9 for the Xbox One version of ARK: Survival Evolved. The update adds the Xbox Series X enhancements to the game.

Her is an overview of what the Xbox Series X enhancements include:

4K output at 30 to 60 frames per second

Extreme draw / LOD distance (higher than PC)

Extreme level streaming distance (higher than PC)

Epic sky and atmospherics quality

Epic subsurface scattering quality

Infinite-range high precision screen space ambient occlusion

Max texture resolution

16x anisotropic filtering

Infinite-range distance field shadows

Terrain self-shadowing

Epic dynamic shadow quality

Epic ground clutter distance

High-precision HDR output

Epic postprocessing quality

Tetherless non-dedicated hosting

Tetherless splitscreen

100-player dedicated server hosting

Split-screen multiplayer uses Epic graphics settings

Seven-times faster loading

ARK: Survival Evolved is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store, iOS, and Android. A Google Stadia version will launch in early 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

