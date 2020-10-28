ARK: Survival Evolved Xbox Series X Enhancement Update Out Now - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 201 Views
Studio Wildcard has released update 802.9 for the Xbox One version of ARK: Survival Evolved. The update adds the Xbox Series X enhancements to the game.
View the Xbox Series X upgrade video below:
Her is an overview of what the Xbox Series X enhancements include:
- 4K output at 30 to 60 frames per second
- Extreme draw / LOD distance (higher than PC)
- Extreme level streaming distance (higher than PC)
- Epic sky and atmospherics quality
- Epic subsurface scattering quality
- Infinite-range high precision screen space ambient occlusion
- Max texture resolution
- 16x anisotropic filtering
- Infinite-range distance field shadows
- Terrain self-shadowing
- Epic dynamic shadow quality
- Epic ground clutter distance
- High-precision HDR output
- Epic postprocessing quality
- Tetherless non-dedicated hosting
- Tetherless splitscreen
- 100-player dedicated server hosting
- Split-screen multiplayer uses Epic graphics settings
- Seven-times faster loading
ARK: Survival Evolved is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store, iOS, and Android. A Google Stadia version will launch in early 2021.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.