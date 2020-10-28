Golf With Your Friends The Deep Update Out Now, Adds New Course - News

Publisher Team17 and developer Blacklight Interactive have released a free update for Golf With Your Friends called The Deep. It adds a new sea-themed course. The game will also be available for 33 percent off during the Steam Halloween sale, which starts October 29.

“The Deep” takes players into the inky depths of the sea, where a fresh new set of 18 holes–and sea creatures—await. No underwater course would be complete without sunken treasure, and players will also witness giant sea creatures, fully-functioning cannons, and even a Kraken or two, all of which may help or hinder player progress along the way.

Golf With Your Friends is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.

