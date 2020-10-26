Rumor: Switch Pro Might Have a Mini-LED Display - News

There has been a rumor for a while now that Nintendo plans to release a more powerful version of its hybrid console, the Nintendo Switch, that people have dubbed the Switch Pro. Nintendo has in the past released updated versions of its handhelds with the Game Boy Color and New Nintendo 3DS.

A report by Economic News Daily says the more powerful Switch could include a Mini-LED display from Taiwanese panel manufacturer Innolux Corporation. The report says Nintendo has visited Innolux in hopes of using the Mini-LED instead of the backlit 720p LCD screen used in the current Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite models.

The use of a Mini-LED will make for improved contrast and brightness as it has a much more local field way of backlighting the pixels. This could mean improved battery life as there is less waste.

Mini-LED is better than the traditional backlit LCD screen, but isn't as expensive as OLED or Micro-LED.

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made by Nintendo.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.

