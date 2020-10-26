Michael Pachter: Battlefield 6 Will Sell Worse Than People Expect - News

/ 440 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The next entry in the Battlefield franchise will launch sometime in 2021 for the Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, and PC. It is not known if it will get a release on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter speaking in an interview with GamingBolt discussed the possible sales potential of Battlefield 6. He says the best-selling entries in the franchise, Battlefield 4 and Battlefield 1, launched during the same year the lowest-rated Call of Duty titles released.

Pachter believes it is likely Battlefield 6 will launch during the same year as a higher rated Call of Duty title, which will lower its possible sales. But if the game is great and marketed well it could still have a good launch.

"The two Battlefield games that did super well were 4 and 1, and they came out against the two lowest-rated Call of Duty games," Pachter said. "So both of those Battlefield games did super well. Then the next Battlefield game came out against Black Ops 4, which was one of the best-received games in the Call of Duty franchise, and it didn’t do that well.

"I mean it still sold 8 million units, but the others have done 15 million. So I think that EA has a problem with Battlefield because it is so close to Call of Duty, it plays and looks the same. And obviously, there are fans of each IP for different reasons, but they are both military FPSes.

"So I think that the odds of Battlefield going up against another well-received Call of Duty are pretty high, so I would say Battlefield will sell worse than people expect, because it will be up against a tough competitor. But hey, if they make a great game, market it well, and have a good launch window, maybe they’ll fare better next time."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles