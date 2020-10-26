Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Update Adds Dragon Ball Card Warriors on October 27 - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer CyberConnect2 announced Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be getting a free update on October 28, which adds the Dragon Ball Card Warriors online collectible card game.

View the trailer of the update below:

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. A New Power Awakens – Part 2 DLC launches this fall.

