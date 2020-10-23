Gears 5 Trailer Showcases Xbox Series X and S Update - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer The Coalition have released a new trailer for Gears 5 showcasing the Xbox Series X and S update for the game, which will launch alongside the consoles on November 10.

"Coming November 10, Gears 5’s celebrated campaign and refreshed multiplayer are fully optimized for Xbox Series X and Series S," read the description of the video below. "Re-experience the campaign with Dave Batista cast as Marcus Fenix in your squad, plus more exciting features."

The next-generation version features high settings than the game did on PC at launch, 120 frames per second multiplayer, campaign and multiplayer DLC, contact shadows, higher quality assets, and more.

View the trailer below:

View a comparison screenshot of the game running on the Xbox Series X and Xbox One X side-by-side below:

Gears 5 is available now for the Xbox One and PC. It will be fully optimized for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S when the consoles launch on November 10.

