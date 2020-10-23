Apex Legends Launches for Steam on November 4, Delayed for Switch to 2021 - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment announced Apex Legends will be available for PC via Steam when Season 7 launches on November 4.

The Nintendo Switch version of Apex Legends was originally going to launch alongside the Steam version, however, it has now been delayed to 2021.

"Earlier this year at EA Play, I announced our plans to bring Apex Legends to new platforms including Steam and the Nintendo Switch," said Game Director on Apex Legends Chad Grenier. "Today I want to provide two quick updates on that, as I know players have been asking about both.

"First, for PC players, Apex Legends is officially coming to Steam when Season 7 launches on November 4, 2020. If you play on Steam and you’re new to Apex Legends, we can’t wait to welcome you aboard. And if you’ve previously been playing on Origin, feel free to give it a spin on Steam—all your account progression and unlocks will carry over between the two platforms.

"Second, for those who game on the Nintendo Switch, we’re still hard at work on the port, but in order to do justice to the game and make it into the great experience Switch players deserve, our team needs more time. This year has brought on unexpected new challenges, to put it mildly, and we don’t want to rush anything out.

"Switch owners can expect to get their hands on Apex Legends next year. And of course, when Apex Legends does launch on Switch, it’ll come with support for cross-platform play, our latest seasonal content, and full feature parity with the other versions of the game.

"We can’t wait to get Apex Legends into your hands (or your TV-connected dock) on Switch."

