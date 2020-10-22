Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light Launches December 4 for Switch - News

Nintendo announced Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on December 4 for $5.99. It will only be available for purchase until March 31, 2021, which is the Fire Emblem series’ 30th anniversary.

"The Fire Emblem series has grown into a saga enjoyed by fans for its strategic gameplay and memorable characters," said Nintendo of America senior vice president of sales and marketing Nick Chavez.

"With Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light, Nintendo Switch owners can now experience the game that started it all with enhanced features that make this timeless adventure available to everyone."

Here is an overview of the game:

Play the Famicom Classic that Started the Fire Emblem Legacy—Localized for the First Time

Meet Marth and recruit some of the most beloved Fire Emblem characters in their 8-bit glory as you play through all 25 chapters of this classic Famicom tactical role-playing game, localized and released for the first time in North America—for a limited time.

Follow Marth on an Epic Journey

From defending the kingdom of Talys to facing off against the titular Shadow Dragon, this scrappy hero must be poised to take on any challenge. Luckily, he has a capable group of allies at his side: Tiki, Minerva, the Whitewing Sisters, and more!

See Marth’s humble beginnings from a refugee in Talys to the hero of Archanea!

Classic Gameplay with a Modern Touch

Choose from over 50 playable characters and discover the roots of the strategic gameplay that defines the Fire Emblem series.

Fire Emblem series. Pick the units and classes suited to the mission at hand and approach characters on the battlefield to forge relationships and even add to your army.

Make a mistake or lose a favorite unit? New features like save states and rewind let you tailor the challenge to your playstyle!

Classic Characters

Choose from over 50 characters and over 20 classes as you find the right strategy for each chapter. Here are just a few of the allies you’ll meet and the foes you’ll face in the game.

