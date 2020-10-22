Seven Knights: Time Wanderer Launches November 5 for Switch - News

Netmarble announced Seven Knights: Time Wanderer will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on November 5.

View the game introduction video below:

View the story and characters trailer below:

View the battle trailer below:

View the side features trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Main Story – An adventure unfolds while finding Time Crystals in different dimensions. New friends and various challenges await along the road. Each episode takes place in a different time and place. New maps, characters, and events present countless new experiences.

– An adventure unfolds while finding Time Crystals in different dimensions. New friends and various challenges await along the road. Each episode takes place in a different time and place. New maps, characters, and events present countless new experiences. Hidden Stories – Discover the fascinating backstories of the game’s characters. Listen to their stories and discover their goals. Complete quests to earn rewards by helping other characters achieve their goals.

– Discover the fascinating backstories of the game’s characters. Listen to their stories and discover their goals. Complete quests to earn rewards by helping other characters achieve their goals. Real-Time Turn-Based Battles Battles take place in real-time. Spectacular graphics and skill animations. An adrenaline-filled battle that takes place in real-time. Astonishing skill animations and graphics perfectly customized for each character. A battle system with elements and leverage. Perform lethal attacks with strike skills. Utilize four elements and their leverages to find the best strategy. Turn the tables with a strike skill.

Egonyx – Revisit dimensions where Vanessa has a strong connection to friends. Reunite Vanessa with her allies and get materials for fostering their friendships.

– Revisit dimensions where Vanessa has a strong connection to friends. Reunite Vanessa with her allies and get materials for fostering their friendships. Lunanyx – A treasure hunter named Clemyth mistakenly enters the Room of Sand, which triggers her special power to create a dimension called Lunanyx. Get crucial buffs by challenging Lunanyx. Enter Lunanyx to get points used for restoring relics to help craft equipment.

