Darkest Dungeon II Launches for Epic Games Store Early Access in 2021 - News

/ 330 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Developer Red Hook Studios announced Darkest Dungeon II will launch for PC via the Epic Games Store in Early Access in 2021. Once the full game launches it will be available on other PC storefronts, according to Red Hook Games producer John Lindvay on Steam.

View the teaser trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The eagerly awaited follow-up to Red Hook’s smash hit gothic horror RPG! Darkest Dungeon II will test your mettle and drive you to the brink of madness. Armor yourself with purpose and provision your party for the journey ahead. It will be arduous.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles