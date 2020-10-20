New PlayStation Store Starting to Roll Out - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 619 Views
Sony has begun rolling out the updated PlayStation Store to users for web browsers in select regions, with a worldwide rollout expected to be soon. The mobile version of the new PlayStation Store is expected to begin rolling out on October 28.
A document recently discovered says the web and mobile PlayStation Stores will be restricted to just the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PSP content will no longer be listed. Those who purchased games on those platforms will still have access to them and they will still be available to purchase accessing the PlayStation Store on the PS3 or PS Vita. PS4 Apps, Themes, and Avatars won't be available either.
View images of the updated web browser version of the PlayStation Store via ResetEra below:
The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.
Are those PS Plus Prices listed on the mock up USD? Are they legit? Is Sony increasing the price of subscriptions?
Most likely, second or third time right?
That's exactly what I first spotted. Well, they said they'll inform us much time ahead, but then again they said the same about PS5 pre-orders
It makes sense for Sony to increase the PS+ price. MS technically increased their GWG prices by getting rid of the 12 and 6 month options over the summer, once remaining 12 and 6 month code stock is sold through, it will cost $100 to get four 3 month Gold codes. Also worth noting that Sony just announced that new PS+ feature, PS+ Collection, which is a collection of older, popular 1st, 2nd, and 3rd party games that are free to play for all PS+ owners, makes sense to charge more for Plus so that they can afford to compensate the 3rd party developers who put their games on PS+ Collection for lost sales.
Didn't know MS got rid of the 1 year sub, not good imho.
