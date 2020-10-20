New PlayStation Store Starting to Roll Out - News

Sony has begun rolling out the updated PlayStation Store to users for web browsers in select regions, with a worldwide rollout expected to be soon. The mobile version of the new PlayStation Store is expected to begin rolling out on October 28.

A document recently discovered says the web and mobile PlayStation Stores will be restricted to just the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PSP content will no longer be listed. Those who purchased games on those platforms will still have access to them and they will still be available to purchase accessing the PlayStation Store on the PS3 or PS Vita. PS4 Apps, Themes, and Avatars won't be available either.

View images of the updated web browser version of the PlayStation Store via ResetEra below:

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.

