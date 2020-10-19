Granblue Fantasy: Versus Cagliostro DLC Character Launches October 20 - News

Publisher Cygames and developer Arc System Works announced the Cagliostro DLC Season 2 character for Granblue Fantasy: Versus will launch on October 20, and the Yuel DLC will launch in late December.

View a trailer of the DLC below:

Here is an overview of the Cagliostro DLC:

The creator of alchemy in the skydoms, Cagliostro sought to achieve immortality, and in turn, discovered a way to swap out her body at regular intervals. An extreme narcissist capable of creating her ideal body at will, she created her current self in the pursuit of idealized cuteness. She has a strong intellect and competency and is the person responsible for sealing Beelzebub in Pandemonium. In battle, she utilizes alchemy to fight with unique tactics such as forging stakes and spears from soil to attack.

Additional Character Set (Cagliostro) ($6.99 / £5.79 / €6.99 / 800 yen)

Unlocks the playable character Cagliostro. Includes other additional contents, including a special Cagliostro lobby avatar.

Playable Character Cagliostro

Lobby Avatar (x1)

Star Character Icon (x1)

Additional RPG Mode Quest (x2)

Serial Code for the original Granblue Fantasy (PS4 version only) Granblue Fantasy: Versus Bonus SSR Character Weapon Draw Ticket “Cagliosled” Sticker

Granblue Fantasy (PS4 version only)

Granblue Fantasy: Versus is available now for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam worldwide.

