Three Classic LucasArts Remasters Headed to Xbox One on October 29

posted 24 minutes ago

Double Fine Productions announced it will release three classic LucasArts point-and-click adventure games, Day of the Tentacle Remastered, Full Throttle Remastered, and Grim Fandango Remastered, for the Xbox One, PC via the Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Android on October 29.

Here is an overview of the three games:

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Originally released by LucasArts in 1993 as a sequel to Ron Gilbert’s ground breaking Maniac Mansion, Day of the Tentacle is a mind-bending, time travel, cartoon puzzle adventure game in which three unlikely friends work together to prevent an evil mutated purple tentacle from taking over the world!

Full Throttle Remastered

Originally released by LucasArts in 1995, Full Throttle is a classic graphic adventure game from industry legend Tim Schafer, telling the story of Ben Throttle; butt-kicking leader of biker gang the Polecats, who gets caught up in a tale of Motorcycles, Mayhem, and Murder.

Grim Fandango Remastered

One of the most acclaimed adventure games of all time is now back, better than ever. Grim Fandango‘s epic story of four years in the after-life of Manny Calavera, travel agent to the dead, has been remastered to look, sound, and control even better than when it won countless awards and was considered one of the best games of the year upon its original launch. Grim Fandango still stands as a classic of the genre, with unforgettable characters and unique combination of film noir and Mexican folklore.

