Legends of Ethernal Launches October 30 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 236 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Natsume and developer Lucid Dreams Studio announced the 2D single-player action-adventure game, Legends of Ethernal, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 30.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In Legends of Ethernal, it is up to you to uncover the truth about your parents’ disappearance. Explore beautiful hand-crafted environments, solve challenging puzzles, and battle frightening creatures. Using the crafting power of ether, new powers and weapons will be unlocked to you, allowing you to explore more and more of the world of Arkanys!

Key Features:

Enjoy mechanics that unlock with weapons and items that you find.

Solve puzzles and unleash your fighting tactics against boss battles in multiple dungeons.

Gather ethers and use items during the course of your journey to help you progress through the game.

Admire beautiful 2D hand-drawn art covering multiple environments, scaling up to a resolution of 4K on supported platforms.

Experience a compelling and linear storyline with great characters.

Listen to the wonderfully crafted score; produced and recorded by veteran musician William Gough.

Try Hardcore Mode for an intense experience, or enable Relaxed Mode to help you or your little one complete the game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles