GONNER 2 Launches October 22 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Raw Fury and developer Art in Heart announced the roguelike action platformer, Gonner 2, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 22.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In GONNER 2, our altruistic and unexpected hero Ikk is back! And this time Death needs his help. Her lair has been taken over by a mysterious presence and she needs Ikk to take it down. Journey your way through deep dark chaotic places with sparks of unimaginable color and crazy bosses, all while trying to literally keep your head!! GONNER 2 is a procedurally-generated platformer with roguelike elements that will keep you on your toes – now with more added, color and chaos!

Key Features:

Intense platformer shooter action.

Procedurally generated levels in a strange and surreal world.

Nonlinear level structure.

A bunch of heads, guns and upgrades that you can combine.

Boss fights.

Secrets and mysteries!

