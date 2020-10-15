Destiny 2 Next-Gen Upgrade Launches for Xbox Series X and S, and PS5 on December 8 - News

Developer Bungie announced the next-generation upgrade for Destiny 2 will launch on December 8 for the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5. Faster load times and cross-generation play will be available on November 10 to launch alongside the Xbox Series X and S.

Here is a list of features:

Feature Xbox Series X PlayStation 5 Xbox Series S Resolution 4K 4K 1080p Frame Rate 60fps 60fps 60fps Field of View Slider Yes Yes Yes Faster Load Times Yes Yes Yes Cross-Generation Play Yes Yes Yes Next-Generation Upgrade Free Xbox Smart Delivery Yes Xbox Smart Delivery

Other notes:

We are offering Field of View customization on consoles for the first time. Our goal is to enable a Field of View range similar to that on PC. We’re currently testing these settings to ensure smooth performance across each platform and will have additional details closer to launch.

There will be noticeable improvements to things like loading the game and inspecting character inventory. However, some load times are dependent on networking and matchmaking. So, loading activities still takes time while you search for opponents.

For cross-generation play, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S players can play with Xbox One players. PlayStation 5 players can play with PlayStation 4 players.

