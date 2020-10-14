Michael Pachter: 3rd Party Game Sales on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S This Holiday Will Depend on Supply - News

The Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5 are a month away from release, and the launch lineup for both consoles include many high profile titles from third-party developers, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Other big third-party releases will launch later in November including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Cyberpunk 2077.

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter speaking in an interview with GamingBolt says that third-party games released on the next-generation consoles will sell well on them all, but it mainly depends on the stock of the consoles.

If Sony is able to ship more consoles than Microsoft then he expects third-party games to sell better on the PlayStation 5. However, if Microsoft ships more then he expects the games to sell better on the Xbox Series X and S.

"Well, it doesn’t really matter, they’re going to sell well on both consoles," Pachter said. "But this, again, comes down to supply from Sony and Microsoft.

"If you tell me Sony has made 8 million PS5s and Microsoft has made 5 million Xboxes, I will say the games will sell more on PS5. If you tell me Microsoft made 8 million and Sony made 5 million, I will say the games will sell more on Xbox Series X. It comes down to supply again."

The Xbox Series X and Series S will launch worldwide on November 10. The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.

