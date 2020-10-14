Quantum Replica is a Stealth Action Game, Launches in 2021 - News

Publisher PQube and developer ON3D Studios announced the stealth action game, Quantum Replica, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2021. The game first launched for PC via Steam in May 2018.

It’s 2084, and the world bows to a ruthless corporate alliance known as the syndicate. Under the flickering neon lights of an endless metropolis, citizens scratch out a living, fearful of mercenary armies and their faceless masters. Here, secrets are buried bitter and deep. Secrets that you must find. You play as “Alpha,” a vigilante with no recollection of your past.

Ultra-fast stealth adventure —which blends classic Metal Gear style cat-and-mouse espionage with neon-infused, time-bending cyberpunk action! Pounce from the shadows and manipulate time to take down enemies and avoid security undetected.

—which blends classic Metal Gear style cat-and-mouse espionage with neon-infused, time-bending cyberpunk action! Pounce from the shadows and manipulate time to take down enemies and avoid security undetected. Play as “Alpha,” a fugitive on the run, with no recollection of your past . It’s up to you to infiltrate a shadowy government organization to reclaim your memories and spark rebellion in a city firmly under the boot of the state.

. It’s up to you to infiltrate a shadowy government organization to reclaim your memories and spark rebellion in a city firmly under the boot of the state. Explore a cyberpunk world for clues about your past . Unlock a range of weapons, gadgets and abilities, which can be used to remain undetected, overcome security and deal with increasingly challenging enemy encounters.

. Unlock a range of weapons, gadgets and abilities, which can be used to remain undetected, overcome security and deal with increasingly challenging enemy encounters. Comprising of five distinct districts, each with their own unique challenges and environments . From gritty streets and rooftops patrolled by state police, to high-tech installations with tight security—keen reflexes and sharp wits are needed to stay one step ahead of the enemy.

. From gritty streets and rooftops patrolled by state police, to high-tech installations with tight security—keen reflexes and sharp wits are needed to stay one step ahead of the enemy. Face off against tough bosses and enemy encounters in each district . With a flexible arsenal of gadgets and time-bending abilities, find unique strategies to take them down your own way.

. With a flexible arsenal of gadgets and time-bending abilities, find unique strategies to take them down your own way. Quantum Replica boasts a haunting dystopian vision of the future, with the dark streets of the totalitarian state punctuated by stylish neon visual effects to accompany the high-speed stealth and action gameplay.

