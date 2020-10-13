Michael Pachter: Sony Hasn't Done Something Like Game Pass Because 'It Doesn't Make Much Economic Sense' - News

Microsoft has been aggressively trying to grow its Netflix-like subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, by releasing all first-party games on the service on day one. The service has grown to over 15 million subscribers.

Some have wondered if Sony will start to push its PlayStation Now service as much as Microsoft with Xbox Game Pass. Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter speaking in an interview with GamingBolt says it doesn't make much "economic sense" for Sony, which is why they haven't started to put new releases on the service.

"Well they have it, they just don’t market it very well," said Pachter. "They have PS Now, they just don’t have as many games and they haven’t been putting their new releases on there. And that’s the problem, that their subscription doesn’t have new releases, and Microsoft does.

"So question is, will Sony walk down the Microsoft path? I’m not sure Microsoft makes money off that model, so I think that may be a bad business decision. I mean Microsoft has a lot of money in the bank, so they can do whatever they want, but Sony doesn’t have as much.

"So to give Sony credit, I think they are very good business people, and they make intelligent business decisions. So there has to be a reason for why they haven’t done this yet, and that reason is probably that it doesn’t make as much economic sense."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

