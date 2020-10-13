Michael Pachter: Sony Hasn't Done Something Like Game Pass Because 'It Doesn't Make Much Economic Sense' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,200 Views
Microsoft has been aggressively trying to grow its Netflix-like subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, by releasing all first-party games on the service on day one. The service has grown to over 15 million subscribers.
Some have wondered if Sony will start to push its PlayStation Now service as much as Microsoft with Xbox Game Pass. Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter speaking in an interview with GamingBolt says it doesn't make much "economic sense" for Sony, which is why they haven't started to put new releases on the service.
"Well they have it, they just don’t market it very well," said Pachter. "They have PS Now, they just don’t have as many games and they haven’t been putting their new releases on there. And that’s the problem, that their subscription doesn’t have new releases, and Microsoft does.
"So question is, will Sony walk down the Microsoft path? I’m not sure Microsoft makes money off that model, so I think that may be a bad business decision. I mean Microsoft has a lot of money in the bank, so they can do whatever they want, but Sony doesn’t have as much.
"So to give Sony credit, I think they are very good business people, and they make intelligent business decisions. So there has to be a reason for why they haven’t done this yet, and that reason is probably that it doesn’t make as much economic sense."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
22 Comments
15 million subs on console/pc for 10$ month is $150 million per month meaning 1.8 billion per year and I guarantee that once Xcloud launches and hits mobile in numerous countries around the world those subs will outnumber those who use PC/Console. So yes if they can retain subs then it will be more than sustainable especially if they just remove XBL Gold and make Gamepass 15$ per month.
It's all a guessing game right now really. Mobile games make money from candy crush. Are those same people going to want to stream elder scrolls? No one knows. I'm very excited to see how it all works though. Understand though all that money you're calculating sounds impressive. The cost for all us of this is going to be a lot as well. The price will need to go up eventually. Right now they just want people on the service. Also most people do not pay $10 a month with the deals they've had on this service.
You're assuming everyone is paying. How many people took advantage of the "3 years" of game pass free of charge. For no charge they converted whatever time they had left with XBlive into XB ultimate getting them up to three years of free game pass.
Also PC used to cost less. So in general this is just all a weird guessing game.
15 million people buying 2 full priced games in a year = 1.8 billion and then they're spending 900 million for PS Plus for a year, so that's 2.7 billion. That's if they buy 2 games a year. 2.
Even if Sony sweeten the deal and do Game pass + PS Plus for lets say $15 a month that's 2.7 billion So that's equal so far so pretty good? No.
In order to get 15 million people or more to pay that amount per month they need more than just the handful of PS Exclusives every year, look at game pass, there's a lot of third party games on there too. And those wouldn't be free for Sony, you need to pay publishers a lot of money to put their games on a game pass. So that 2.7 billion number just keeps getting lower and lower in order to get the numbers you need to even make money.
Game Pass is at 15 million users and it *doesn't make money* Microsoft themselves see it as a long term investment that will make money in the future, they need to be everywhere to do that and they don't care how much money they lose trying to get there, Sony does as their money pit isn't any where near as deep as Microsofts.
They can't spend $7.5 billion just to give games away for 'free'.
Last I checked, Pachter doesn't have actual access to MS data on gamepass's future, let alone plans not yet discussed, so I'ma go ahead and call bs on his usual spiel
Xbox Canada has been emailing me for the last month to sign up for Gamepass for $1.00.
MS is pretty agressive about getting people to try it. But people are under the illusion it only cost a dollar to keep usimg it.
Gamepass isn't profitable much by itself, for sure. But by giving games like this every months, allowing people to build a game library instantly by spending what amounts to two roughly the price of two games yearly, Microsoft is giving people and incentive to subscribe to XBL to play all those games online with their friends, and XBL IS profitable.
It's a long term investment that may or may not work. It's just like Netflix and Amazon back then. In my opinion from what we're seeing it may work.
Ms doesn't make money they've already said so. It's an investment and will see if it works.
"A loss leader strategy involves selling a product or service at a price that is not profitable but is sold to attract new customers or to sell additional products and services to those customers." Microsoft has enough money. When they're sure Game Pass becomes the leading service, they'll begin making it profitable by e.g. cutting expenses, increasing price, etc.
Exactly, most GP subs are currently free. So no matter what it's not a viable business in current form. That doesn't mean just raising to "normal" price for all the free sub people, but could also mean changing the offering. Currently it's very generous, but that doesn't need to be permanent. They can datamine all the current users and see what is popular and subtract out enough costs (games) to where their model says they will keep the largest part of subs AND not lose profits from un-necessarily incuding games they don't need to to meet optimal sub volume. Clearly they are in datamine and promotional mode now.
It doesnt make economic sense for sony for the type of games they create.
Gamepass is a long term investment on MS' part. Microsoft's marketing boss Aaron Greenberg has admitted in the past the "Gamepass is not that profitable". This could either mean that Gamepass is slightly profitable, or it could mean that Gamepass isn't profitable at all. Usually when people say "not that X" they mean the opposite of X. Example: A snail is not that fast.
Not in the extent of Microsoft's day and date releases for every first-party studio they own, but they could keep many of their old PS4 exclusives on PS Now permanently and give some titles of smaller devs (Pixelopus, Sony Japan, Sony London, Media Molecule) available on PS Now day one
Oh and of course, the service to be available to most countries
If they maintain a massive number of subscribers, I think it begins to make economic sense. Their games also make additional profits from sales.
That is what a lot of us think, but if Patcher said then I'm worried I have been wrong all this time.
Insert Steve Carrell/Michael Scott THANK YOU GIF! I am pretty sure PS Now has more games than Gamepass though. 700 vs. 400 or so. So yeah, Pachter is still full of $*@%
Quantity doesn't equal quality, and of the 800 on PS Now, only 300 are downloadable, the rest are PS3 games which are cloud streaming only. The key difference between Gamepass and PS Now that allowed Gamepass to more than quintuple the subs of PS Now so far, is that MS releases all of their 1st and 2nd party games on Gamepass day one, and some 3rd party games day one as well, whereas PS Now is focused on older games only.
I'd argue that PS Now has Gamepass beat in both quality and quantity at the moment. The PS3 (and PS4) exclusives on the service are stellar. You say they are only available for streaming like its a bad thing. Streaming is kind of the point of the service. Gamepass touts streaming as a beneficial feature through xcloud as well. One day MS recent acquisitions will probably pay off once those 1st party games hit Gamepass day 1 but for now their first party offerings aren't exactly considered cream of the crop.
