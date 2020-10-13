Borderlands 3 Next-Gen Upgrade Launches Alongside Xbox Series X and S, and PS5 - News

Publisher 2K Games and developer Gearbox Software announced the next-generation upgrade for Borderlands 3 will launch alongside the Xbox Seris X and S, and PlayStation 5. Current-generation owners of the game will get the next-generation version for free.

Borderlands 3 next-generation upgrade will launch for the Xbox Series X and S worldwide on November 10, and for the PlayStation 5 on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.

"Borderlands is a ground-breaking, record-setting, critically acclaimed franchise where millions upon millions of gamers have experienced one-of-a-kind gameplay, mayhem, and fun across multiple generations of gaming technology,” said Randy Pitchford, Executive Producer and Founder of Gearbox Entertainment.

"With Borderlands 3 continuing to grow and launching this November on next-generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles, there has never been a better time to jump in and join the fun."

Here is an overview of the next-generation upgrades:

Borderlands 3 has been fully optimized to take advantage of the next-gen consoles’ processing power, bringing a new level of graphical fidelity to the Borderlands universe. The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will display Borderlands 3 at 60 frames per second in 4K resolution during single-player and online co-op, and all next-gen consoles will support three- and four-player split-screen for local multiplayer. In addition, vertical split-screen for two-player local co-op will be available from the get-go on next-gen consoles and will also be added to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions via a free update on November 10 and 12 respectively.

Existing owners of Borderlands 3 on current-gen platforms can easily transition to the next-gen version within the same console family. If you own Borderlands 3 on Xbox One, you’ll be able to play the Xbox Series X / S version, and if you own the game on PlayStation 4, you’ll be able to play the PlayStation 5 version. Your add-on content and save files can be ported to next-gen consoles within the same family, so you can jump straight back into the action right where you left off. (Please note that if you own a physical disc of Borderlands 3, you will need the Xbox Series X or standard PlayStation 5 console models that include a disc drive to take advantage of all these features.)

If Borderlands 3 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will be your introduction to Pandora and the planets beyond, welcome to the party! Borderlands 3 has you blasting through multiple worlds as one of four Vault Hunters–the ultimate treasure-seeking badasses, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on deranged enemies, score loads of loot, and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy, then continue your adventures across an unforgettable collection of campaign add-ons and additional upcoming downloadable content.

Borderlands 3 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and Google Stadia.

