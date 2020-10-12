Rockstar Acquires Ruffian Games, Rebranded to Rockstar Dundee - News

Rockstar has acquired Crackdown 2 developer Ruffian Games and rebranded the studio as Rockstar Dundee after its location in Dundee, Scotland. The rebranding took place on October 6, according to the Companies House listing.

Ruffian Games has also collaborated with Microsoft and 343 Industries on Halo: The Master Chief Collection, as well as Kinect games released in 2012 to 2014.

Rockstar Dundee was listed on the Rockstar Games careers page before being removed.

Ruffian Games via Twitter announced in October 2019 that it was hiring engineers to work on unspecified titles for Rockstar Games.

